STRAWN — The Wildcats unleashed their aerial attack Friday night against the two-time defending UIL Six-Man Division II state champion Strawn Greyhounds on the road.
New Braunfels Christian Academy (3-1) saw Rett Elrod throw for 512 yards and nine touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough to upset Strawn. The Greyhounds emerged with a hard-fought 65-56 win despite the Wildcats’ success through the air.
“We were picked to [lose by 45],” NBCA head coach Josh Wood said. “We will learn a lot from this game and take what we learn into the rest of our season. They stopped our run game and the spread offense stepped up big for us.”
Luke Bales posted nine grabs for 137 yards and Mason Lemme made seven receptions for 127 yards and four scores on the night. Jackson Austin hauled in nine passes for 110 yards and one TD, while Brady Hines had four catches for 76 yards and a pair of scores.
Meanwhile, Jaden Grimsley finished the night with six grabs for 62 yards and one TD.
The defense was able to top Strawn short on a few fourth-down conversion attempts and was led by Ryan Henry, Drew Campbell, R.C. Skelton, E.J. Easterly, Cost Koehler, Mason Grimsley, Hines and Lemme. Campbell snagged an interception and Koehler forced a fumble.
The Wildcats will look to bounce back from their first loss of the season when they host San Antonio Castle Hills Friday at 7:30 p.m. in their 2019 home opener.
