PINEVILLE, Louisiana – The New Braunfels Softball All-Stars split their first two games at the Senior League Southwestern Regional Tournament last weekend, falling to New Orleans Eastbank 7-4 on Saturday before routing Colorado 17-2 in a elimination game on Sunday.
The tournament, featuring girls ages 13 through 15 at Louisiana College’s Wildcat Park, lasts through Wednesday. Seven teams from five states are vying for the regional title and advance to the Senior League World Series July 29-Aug. 4 in Sussex County, Delaware. Included are two teams each from Louisiana and Texas, and teams from New Mexico, Colorado and Mississippi.
Texas East champion New Braunfels (1-1) faced Texas West from Waco (0-1) at 8 p.m. on Monday, with the winner facing the New Mexico-Mississippi winner at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The winner of that game would play again at 8 p.m. for a shot at reaching Wednesday’s title game.
“We’re really ready to go tonight,” said Lilly Scott, head coach, said Monday morning. “We pretty much played on nerves – which is what got us in the first game. We came back, but it was a little too late.
“But our girls are resilient and we came back really strong last night. I’m pretty confident we can win again tonight.”
Laci Silva had a busy day at the plate on Sunday, smacking four hits in New Braunfels’ run-rule victory over Colorado Arapahoe. She homered and singled in the Tornadoes’ 12-run first inning, tripled in the second and added another single in the third.
Brianna Farias allowed two runs on two hits in the four-inning win, striking out eight without issuing a walk. New Braunfels tallied 16 hits, including multiple hits by Amaya Moss, Abby Gordon and Aaleeya Longoria. Moss also had two of nine stolen bases for New Braunfels.
On Saturday, New Braunfels opened against New Orleans Eastbank, which returned several players from its third-place squad in last year’s Little League World Series in Portland, Oregon.
Eastbank raced out to a 3-0 lead on a three-run single in the top of the first inning. New Braunfels scored single runs in the second and third before Eastbank plated three more in the top of the fourth for a 6-2 advantage.
The Louisiana state champs added another in the top of the sixth, but New Braunfels came back with two in the bottom half to cut the deficit to 7-4.
Both starters went the seven-inning distance, with Eastbank allowing three hits and four runs and striking out seven. New Braunfels’ Kaitlyn Fedde allowed seven runs and surrendered 12 hits, striking out five and walking one.
Silva, Gordon and Farias each had hits for the Texas East champs, who fell into the loser’s bracket against Colorado, which lost its opener to Mississippi 22-2.
On Sunday, Texas West, which drew a first-round bye, fell 4-3 to the host team from nearby Vidalia, Louisiana, which advanced to Tuesday’s first semifinal against Eastbank, which downed Mississippi 15-5 on Sunday.
“Our girls are pretty pumped up,” Scott said. “We’re playing some good competition but we’re pretty good, too. We appreciate all the fans in New Braunfels for their help, support and prayers and cheer – keep sending them our way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.