SEGUIN — The Guardians controlled both sides of the ball last Friday night while securing a 42-0 romp of Austin Eastside Memorial.
Playing at Texas Lutheran University’s Bulldog Stadium in Seguin, John Paul II’s defense silenced the visiting Panthers on homecoming and only allowed Eastside Memorial to cross midfield once in the entire contest.
Eli Payne led the way with 10 total tackles as the Guardians improved their overall record to 2-2 on the season.
John Paul II’s offense also found a rhythm, as quarterback Bryan Rhoder opened the scoring with a 25-yard touchdown toss to Adam Zorowski before the ground game also sprang to life.
The Guardians tacked on two short scoring runs by Clayton Bradley prior to halftime and then saw Matt McCabe record two rushing TDs in the third quarter. Lane Golla capped the evening’s fireworks by providing an 8-yard scoring jaunt in the final stanza.
Bradley ran for 69 yards and two TDs on 12 carries, while Rhoder was 4 of 10 passing for 82 yards and a score.
Head coach Rene Maldonado’s club is now set to host Austin Brentwood Christian Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at Wheatley Heights Stadium in San Antonio.
