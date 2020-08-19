POTH — The Lady Hawks got back into the win column Tuesday night, but it wasn’t without a down-to-the-wire battle against Poth on the road.
Canyon Lake (3-3 overall) prevailed 3-2 after winning the decisive fifth game 15-11. Head coach Kimberly Clemons’ team trailed 1-0 and 2-1 in the match but rebounded by winning the second and fourth sets by respective scores of 25-23 and 25-20.
