SAN MARCOS — With the 2019-20 regular season quickly winding down, New Braunfels found itself in a must-win situation Tuesday night in San Marcos.
The Unicorns (24-10, 6-6) prevailed 65-56 in a gutsy effort on the road to keep their hopes of a postseason berth in District 26-6A alive. Head coach David Brawner’s team now trails both Steele and Smithson Valley by two games with two left to play on the 26-6A schedule.
In Tuesday’s triumph, New Braunfels got off to a hot start and led by five following a 21-point outburst in the opening period. The Unicorns later held a five-point edge at the half and were able to fend off the Rattlers’ comeback bid over the final 16 minutes.
Seniors Mason Pullen and Eli Datesman had huge outings for New Braunfels, as they combined for 48 of their team’s 65 total points. Pullen led all scorers with 28, while Datesman poured in 20 himself.
Jack Lewis added eight points during the triumph and Sam Rankin finished with four.
There’s still zero room for error for the Unicorns, who face another must-win game Friday night against Clemens in Schertz. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.
Rangers edged by Knights
CIBOLO — Smithson Valley narrowly missed out on sewing up a playoff berth Tuesday night following a razor-thin 57-56 loss at the hands of Steele in Cibolo.
The Rangers (19-11, 8-4) fell into a third-place tie with the Knights in the District 26-6A standings and can still clinch a postseason bid with a victory in either of their final two contests of the regular season.
Tuesday’s game was a seesaw affair from the start, as Smithson Valley led by two after one quarter and by a single point at the half before the Steele vaulted ahead in the third. Although head coach Ike Thornton’s Rangers won the fourth quarter 11-8, it wasn’t quite enough to topple the Knights on their home floor.
Kaleb White (15 points), Devante Mount (11 points), Austin Kenwisher (10 points) and Owen Woodard (nine points) did the heavy lifting for Smithson Valley offensively.
Next up for the Rangers is a 7 p.m. home game Friday night against the San Marcos Rattlers.
