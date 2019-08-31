The Unicorns weren’t dominant for all 48 minutes of Friday night’s season opener against Alamo Heights.
But they were when they had to be.
New Braunfels (1-0) flipped the script on the Mules by scoring the game’s final 24 points on its way to a 31-14 triumph at Unicorn Stadium. After seeing Alamo Heights strike for touchdowns on each of its first two possessions to open the third quarter, the Unicorns clamped down defensively and took advantage of stellar field position on offense to vanquish the pesky Mules for just the second time in the past six years.
“I’m really proud of them on both sides of the ball — and especially special teams,” New Braunfels head coach Glenn Mangold said. “After we gave up those two touchdowns, then all of a sudden we got on a little bit of a roll on both sides of the ball, but field position because of our special teams really helped.”
Alamo Heights (0-1), which was held to just two first downs in the first half by the Unicorns, took a 14-7 edge following touchdown passes of 21 and 13 yards from Koby Love to Aaron Proctor.
New Braunfels answered with a drive that was stopped just shy of the red zone, but Chase Mercer booted a clutch 38-yard field goal to help slow some of the visitors’ momentum.
The Unicorns’ Kobe Smith made a game-altering play moments later when he followed Love out of the pocket and cut in front of a wobbly pass for an interception. Smith’s pick gave New Braunfels the ball at the Mules’ 20-yard line and led to a diving 17-yard touchdown catch by Lucas Dorrow that gave the Unicorns the lead back for good.
“When [the quarterback] rolls out like that, we’re supposed to find an open man, and I saw my man go down the field and then I saw [Love] chuck it and it went right into my hands,” Smith said of the interception. “I just caught it and did what I had to do.”
New Braunfels’ defense then forced a quick punt by the Mules following a three-and-out, and a short kick gave the Unicorns possession at their own 45. New Braunfels chose to turn to its ground game, and Ryker Purdy cashed in the drive with a 20-yard touchdown run in which he followed the block of pulling right tackle Tyler Scallion before finding a seam and accelerating upfield and across the goal line.
The Unicorns’ defense added another three-and-out on Alamo Heights’ next drive, and from there, Dorrow took care of the rest.
The speedy return man fielded the ensuing punt at his own 41, darted up the middle and then sprinted toward the Alamo Heights sideline during an electrifying 44-yard return. Three plays later, Purdy muscled his way into the end zone to put the contest out of reach.
“Luke is a competitor and an all-out guy,” Mangold said. “I couldn’t be prouder of him. That’s the kind of kid he is and that’s how he plays.”
New Braunfels’ defensive front had a huge impact on the game, as the trio of Cody Coronado, John Rodriguez and Michael Nuckels helped limit the Mules to a mere 42 rushing yards on the night. Alamo Heights produced just 59 total yards during the first half.
“We have one of the best defensive coaches in the district,” Rodriguez said. “All credit goes to him and this whole team for getting us to that level of intensity.”
The Unicorns’ first possession of 2019 was almost picture perfect, as New Braunfels took the opening kick and drove 75 yards in 10 plays and scored on an 8-yard slant pass from Peyton Driggers to Dorrow. Purdy kept the drive alive with a 3-yard run on a fourth-and-1 situation that came two plays before the touchdown.
Dorrow capped the night with eight catches for 59 yards and a pair of scores, while Purdy carried the ball 10 times for 71 yards and two touchdowns. Driggers was 15-of-26 passing for 125 yards. On special teams, Myles Miller averaged an impressive 44.3 yards per punt.
New Braunfels will now prepare for the annual Guadalupe River Bowl showdown with Seguin this Friday at Matador Stadium.
“I think it was a good week one,” Mangold said. “We improved from our scrimmage execution-wise in all phases that were in the game. I challenged them and I said that we need to get better next week against a much-improved Seguin team that has a lot of guys back.”
