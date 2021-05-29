New Braunfels senior Dylan Navarijo was selected as a second team all-state forward for 2021 by the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches (TASCO). Navarijo tallied 21 goals and seven assists this past season for the Unicorns.
Following months of highlight-reel caliber goals, saves and pinpoint passes, area soccer teams claimed one final haul of postseason awards prior to bidding farewell to the 2021 season.
Canyon, Smithson Valley, New Braunfels and Canyon Lake all had at least one performer earn on-field honors from the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches (TASCO). The four teams combined to see 10 individuals take home either all-region or all-state accolades.
