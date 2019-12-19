SPRING BRANCH — The Rangers relied on balanced scoring and a strong first-half surge to take down San Antonio Reagan 65-59 Monday night at home in non-district play.
Smithson Valley (10-6) leapt out to a 14-11 edge following the first quarter and poured on another 23 points before taking a 37-27 lead into the locker room at halftime. Head coach Ike Thornton’s team withstood the Rattlers’ comeback bid in the final two periods to collect its second win in a row.
Five different Rangers finished in double figures in the victory, including Austin Kenwisher, who matched a game-high total with his 18 points. Owen Woodard (11 points), Michael Cruz (10 points), Cody Garcia (10 points) and Devante Mount (10 points) all kept the offensive rhythm flowing as well, while Armel Talla chipped in six points.
On Dec. 10, Smithson Valley collected a 60-52 triumph against Sam Houston in San Antonio. In that contest, the Rangers pulled away late thanks to 26 fourth-quarter points.
Woodard tallied 19 to lead his team, while Kenwisher added 15 and the duo of Talla and Mount each finished with a dozen points.
Smithson Valley has two games remaining prior to the beginning of District 26-6A play. The Rangers are scheduled to travel to San Antonio to face Churchill this Friday at 7 p.m. and will return to action on Monday, Dec. 30 to host a 12:30 p.m. matinee against San Antonio MacArthur.
Thornton’s team will open league competition on Friday, Jan. 3 by hosting Clemens at 7 p.m.
Canyon collects win over SA Lee
The Cougars improved to 5-8 on the season Monday night at home after dominating the first three quarters against San Antonio Lee and cruising to a 50-43 win.
Canyon took a 28-16 lead into the half and extended that edge even further following a 16-8 run throughout the third quarter. The Volunteers outscored the Cougars 19-6 in the final stanza, but it wasn’t enough to derail Canyon.
Sal Shepherd tallied a team-high 16 points for the Cougars and Zay McHenry added 14 points. Paul Wood finished with six points, five rebounds and three assists, while Seth McCarty and James Holder provided five and four points, respectively.
Head coach Paul Buntyn’s team is now set to hit the road on Friday for a 7 p.m. contest at San Antonio Reagan.
Roosevelt sinks NB 57-31
SAN ANTONIO — The Unicorns were undone by a slow start Monday in San Antonio as Roosevelt rode away with a 57-31 victory.
New Braunfels (13-4) trailed 19-5 after the first quarter and saw the deficit balloon to 22 points by halftime.
Quintin Williams and Mason Pullen each tallied seven points in the setback and Dylan Schmitt added six.
Next up for the Unicorns is a trip to Brazosport for their annual holiday tournament on Dec. 27 and 28.
