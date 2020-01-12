SAN ANTONIO — Even playing without leading scorer Gabby Elliott, the Smithson Valley girls still managed to win their fifth District 26-6A contest in a row Friday night on the road against a tough East Central squad.
The Lady Rangers (21-3, 5-0) built a 31-17 advantage at halftime, but the Hornets continued to battle on their home floor and nearly forced overtime.
Smithson Valley survived in regulation thanks in part to a huge outing from senior Tanyse Moehrig, who supplied a much-needed double-double with 24 points and 12 rebounds. Trinity Garrett added 19 points and three steals, while Anika McGarity finished with nine points, five boards and four assists for the Lady Rangers.
Smithson Valley overcame 22 turnovers on the night.
Head coach Matthew Sutherland’s team now faces its biggest challenge yet during league play when it hosts reigning 6A state champion Judson on Tuesday.
NB girls lose to Rockets
CONVERSE — The Lady Unicorns were unable to match the quickness of Judson Friday night while absorbing an 83-34 loss in Converse.
New Braunfels fell to 15-9 overall and 0-5 in District 26-6A following the defeat.
The Lady Rockets (19-8, 4-1) took a modest 12-8 lead into the second quarter before erupting for 22 points to seize a commanding lead at intermission. Judson kept its foot on the gas pedal from there and added 49 points in the second half to pad its lead even further.
The Lady Unicorns received six points from Meredith Sherrerd in the setback, while the trio of Kailee Mulkey, Brie Sosa and Abby Mendieta all posted five points.
New Braunfels is set to host Steele this coming Tuesday night at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.