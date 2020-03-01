SCHERTZ — The Canyon girls remained in first place in District 26-6A by a whisker following Friday night’s 1-1 draw with Clemens at Lehnhoff Stadium in Schertz.
The Cougarettes (13-1-4, 7-0-3) surged ahead 1-0 in the 27th minute following Bianca’s Ruiz’s team-leading 18th goal of the season. The assist was provided by Sienna Garcia.
However, the Lady Buffs’ Helina Winton eventually struck in the 69th minute to record the equalizer.
Canyon goalkeeper Elisa Llmas played all 80 minutes and registered nine saves in the match. Clemens’ Hayven Harrison also notched nine stops.
The Cougarettes will look to get back in the win column this coming Tuesday when they travel to San Antonio to take on East Central.
Lady Rangers victorious
SPRING BRANCH — The Smithson Valley girls left no doubt which side was the better team Friday night at home against District 26-6A foe East Central.
The Lady Rangers (10-7-1, 5-4-1) received two goals from Sabrina Taber, who now has 14 on the season and trails only Jewel Mann (15) for the team lead in that category.
Head coach Jason Adkins’ club also got single goals from Taylor Swenson, Carlee Shull, Taryn Beeman and Kendall Spillmann. Assists were provided by Jadelin Castillo (two), Peyton Mohler, Swenson and Maddie Malo.
Keepers Melyna Martinez and Jacy White split time in goal, with White making the lone save for Smithson Valley.
Next up for the Lady Rangers is a 7:15 p.m. road game Tuesday night at Judson.
