For the fourth year in a row, the Cougarettes will be making room in the trophy case for more bi-district championship hardware.

Canyon (39-8, 15-1), the winner of District 26-5A, swept aside Leander 3-0 Monday night at home in a Class 5A opening-round playoff match at the Cougar Den. Head coach Heather Sanders’ team prevailed by respective scores of 25-16, 25-21 and 25-16 to eliminate the Lady Lions.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.