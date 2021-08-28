Smithson Valley Volleyball

Smithson Valley senior Bekah Williams blocks a spike at the net during a match against La Grange Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 at Smithson High School in Spring Valley.

 Alma E. Hernandez / Herald-Zeitung

SPRING BRANCH — The Lady Rangers and Lady Unicorns find themselves on a collision course following a flawless start to the 2021 Texas Showdown in Spring Branch.

Each team swept pool play tripleheaders on Thursday and Friday to qualify for Saturday’s gold bracket. In fact, Smithson Valley (18-3) and New Braunfels (13-13) are set to meet in the quarterfinals Saturday (Aug. 28) at 10 a.m. at SVHS.

