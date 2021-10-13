The Cougarettes doubled their fun with not one, but two District 26-5A victories against Lehman Tuesday night at home.
After seeing the first meeting between the teams postponed due to COVID-19 issues at Lehman, Canyon (35-8, 12-1) hosted a doubleheader and recorded a pair of 3-0 sweeps. Head coach Heather Sanders’ team won the first match 25-9, 25-8, 25-13 and prevailed by scores of 25-11, 25-10 and 25-7 in the finale to cap a season sweep of the Lady Lobos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.