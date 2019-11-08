LIBERTY HILL (3-5, 1-3) AT CANYON (6-3, 2-2)
Kickoff: Today, 7:30 p.m. / Hawk Stadium, 8555 FM 32, Fischer
Last season
— Liberty Hill won 44-0.
Player spotlight
— Liberty Hill RB Trey Seward is the team leader in rushing yards with 1,183 total yards and a dozen touchdowns. Seward averages 10.2 yards per carry.
— Canyon Lake LB Brandon Robinson sustained an injury last week but will fight through the pain to finish the season alongside his fellow seniors. Robinson is third on the team with 47 total tackles thus far.
Outlook
— The Panthers have struggled this season due to graduation and a few injuries as well. However, Liberty Hill recently welcomed back starting QB Jacob Cearley from injury. Canyon Lake head coach Charley Drum said Cearley is a running threat and will likely give the Panthers an a boost. Liberty Hill has two RBs who are already over 1,000 yards rushing — Seward and Blake Simpson, who has added 1,042 yards and 11 TDs. On defense, sophomore LB Andon Thomas has recorded 59 total tackles and senior DE Walker Baty has added 46 stops. Liberty Hill will be motivated tonight, as the Panthers need to defeat Canyon Lake by 8 or more points to have a shot at a return trip to the playoffs.
— The Hawks have already sewn up a postseason bid despite back-to-back losses in District 14-4A-I play. Last week, Canyon Lake fell into too big of a hole against the Badgers and was unable to dig all the way out. The Hawks will turn to their depth following physical battles against Fredericksburg and Lampasas and will look to earn some payback after being shut out a year ago on the road. Third-down stops will be a crucial part of the contest in a game between two run-heavy ballclubs. The amount of total plays and possessions will likely be reduced, and the possibility of inclement weather adds to the importance of keeping the ball.
Coach Drum says:
— “We just want to go into the playoffs with a win. We’ve had two tough losses against two tough teams and we want to go in on a positive note.”
