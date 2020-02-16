Following the first round of District 26-6A matches, the Lady Unicorns are in prime position to make a run at the league crown.
New Braunfels remained tied atop the 26-6A standings Friday night at home after fending off Smithson Valley 2-1. Head coach Eric Norris’ club continues to surge despite a series of injuries and now holds an overall mark of 10-3-2 in addition to a 5-0-2 record in district.
“We are very pleased with the start of our season,” Norris said. “Our tough preseason and tournament schedule has prepared us to be in the position to lead the district along with Canyon at the midpoint. We are proud of the growth and development of the team despite several key injuries over the last few weeks.”
In Friday’s contest at Unicorn Stadium, Caitlyn Hernandez and Hannon Joseph each provided goals for New Braunfels. Hernandez, who leads the team with nine goals and counting on the season, also assisted on Joseph’s tally.
The Lady Rangers (9-5-1, 4-2-1) received their lone goal from Carlee Shull, who converted a pass from teammate Taylor Swenson.
Lady Unicorns goalkeeper Meli Garza finished the match with eight total saves, while her counterpart — the Lady Rangers’ Melyna Martinez — posted two stops on the night.
Both teams will have Tuesday off in preparation for the start of the second half of 26-6A contests. Smithson Valley is set to return to action Friday for a 7:15 p.m. home match against Clemens, while New Braunfels hosts Canyon Friday at 7:15 p.m. in a battle for first place.
Norris said his team can’t afford to be satisfied with its solid start to the 2020 campaign.
“Our focus in the second round of district will be to continue our growth mindset,” Norris said. “We must grow, improve and learn from every game. Our district is tough and talented. We know that every game is a test and we must play our best game every Tuesday and Friday night.”
SV, NB boys end in 2-2 draw
SPRING BRANCH — The Rangers and Unicorns fought to a 2-2 tie Friday night in Spring Branch.
Smithson Valley (6-4-4, 2-1-4) got its goals from Zarek Urrutia and Ryan Harley, with assists being provided by Brett Dildy and Dane Morris. New Braunfels’ tallies came courtesy of Dylan Navarijo and Chase Mercer on a pair of unassisted goals.
The Unicorns are now 6-5-3 overall and 3-2-2 in district.
Each goalkeeper — New Braunfels’ Torin Marrou and Smithson Valley’s Micah Jenkins — registered eight saves during the match.
Next up for the Rangers is a contest this coming Friday at Clemens, while the Unicorns are slated to take on crosstown rival Canyon at Cougar Stadium Friday night at 7:15 p.m.
