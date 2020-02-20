SAN MARCOS — The Guardians wasted little time making their presence felt Tuesday night against Houston Northland Christian during their TAPPS Class 4A playoff opener.
John Paul II (22-5) dominated the game from the opening tap and cruised to a 68-38 victory at San Marcos Academy to punch its ticket to regionals for the first time in program history. It was the latest history-making performance for head coach Forrest Blackwell’s team, which continues to flourish on the hardwood.
“We felt the boys were well prepared and eager to take the court after an 11-day layoff from meaningful competition,” Blackwell said following the win. “Our game plan was to apply pressure on their guards and force them into bad spots, and we executed that game plan early by forcing turnovers and turning them into points.
“Dezmon Dudley and Josh McGuire got off to a fast start, combining for 22 of our 38 points in the first half.”
Blackwell also praised the defensive work of junior Connor Asadourian, who was chosen to guard the opposing team’s top scorer.
“(Asadourian) shut their No. 1 option down early and he really made it hard on him to get started,” the coach said.
The Guardians leapt out to an 18-9 lead following the opening stanza and kept the pedal to the metal in the second period while outscoring Northland Christian 19-9 to take a commanding lead into the half. In an attempt to climb back into contention, Northland Christian switched to a 2-3 zone look on defense in the third, but John Paul II continued to pile on the points as it coasted to a one-sided triumph.
Senior Joseph Kapavik was once again a main part of the Guardians’ winning formula, as he supplied a double-double with 17 points and 13 rebounds.
“He’s our leader who we lean on for experience and veteran play — and he came through for us (Tuesday),” Blackwell said.
The Guardians are scheduled to face Waco Vanguard this coming Saturday. The time and location of the contest have not yet been announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.