CORPUS CHRISTI — For the first time in program history, the New Braunfels boys and girls cross country teams are headed to the UIL Class 6A state meet in the same season.
On Monday at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s Dugan Stadium, the Unicorns saw the girls team take third overall behind Region IV-6A champion Austin Vandegrift and runner-up Round Rock, while the boys finished fourth behind regional champ Round Rock, runner-up Vandegrift and third-place San Antonio Brandeis.
