Canyon capped its stay at the 2020 Comal Tournament Saturday afternoon by defeating San Antonio Clark 3-2 at Cougar Field.
The Cougars (7-3 overall) posted a 4-1 record during the event, which is co-hosted by Smithson Valley and New Braunfels. Head coach Jim Blair’s team finished strong by winning its final three contests — all by two runs or less.
Against Clark, Canyon used a slow-and-steady approach to battle back from a 2-0 deficit in the first inning. Canyon plated single runs in the second and third frames and then vaulted ahead in the bottom of the fifth when Cory Moos scored from second on a Clark error.
Canyon’s other two runs came on Callon Farr’s RBI single in the second and Chance Reisdorph’s sac fly in the third. Farr and Austin Stracener each went 2 for 3 in the contest.
Garrett Thiele picked up the win after tossing five scoreless innings in relief of starter Bryce Garza. Thiele worked around four hits and a walk and struck out three.
The Cougars swept Friday’s doubleheader against Austin St. Michael’s and Leander Rouse after collecting victories by respective scores of 5-3 and 3-2.
In the win over St. Michael’s, Canyon built a 4-1 edge and held on despite a late surge from the visiting Crusaders.
After Parker Vrazel scored on a passed ball in the bottom of the first, Reisdorph lined an RBI single to right field to bring in Damian Carreon. An inning later, both Sean Villanueva and Landon Pyles sprinted home on passed balls to give the Cougars a 4-0 lead.
Pyles later scored on an error in the sixth as well and finished 2 for 3 with a stolen base.
Starter Will Canalichio got the win after working four frames and allowing one unearned run on four hits in addition to striking out four.
Against Rouse during Friday’s nightcap, Canyon did all of its damage from the plate in the bottom of the fourth. Reisdorph broke a scoreless tie with an RBI groundout, and four batters later, Pyles unleashed a two-RBI double to right field.
Southpaw Josh Malone notched a complete game victory for the Cougars, as the senior tossed all seven innings and gave up one earned run on three hits. Malone fanned nine Rouse hitters during the triumph.
Canyon’s lone loss at the Comal Tournament came Thursday in a 9-4 decision against eventual champion Katy Tompkins.
Stracener went 3 for 3 in that game, while Michael Bassett was 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs. Villanueva took the loss after throwing the first 4 2/3 frames and surrendering six runs — three earned — on one hit and seven walks. He also struck out seven.
The Cougars are scheduled to return to action this Thursday when they begin play at the NEISD Tournament in San Antonio.
