SAN MARCOS — Calvary Baptist overpowered Coastal Christian Homeschool 34-21 for its first win of 2021 last Friday night at the CFPO Peyton Fields Sports Complex in San Marcos.
The Conquerors (1-2) were paced by a steady offense that scored at least one touchdown in every quarter and finished strong with 13 points in the final stanza. Calvary Baptist’s attack was also balanced, as head coach Brad Nichols’ team threw for 139 yards and rushed for another 95.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.