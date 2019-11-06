SAN ANTONIO — In a game with plenty of back and forth action, Idea-Monterrey downed the Wildcats of New Braunfels Christian Academy 48-46 Monday evening in San Antonio.
The Bears’ Jacob Munoz scored 16 points, including a 3-point shot with under a minute to go that gave Idea the lead for good.
The trey made the score 47-46 with under 30 seconds to go and the Wildcats (0-2) were unable to convert on their next possession and had to foul. Munoz then made one of two free throws before a half-court shot by NBCA was unsuccessful.
Elijah Sexton led the Wildcats with 17 points and a team-high nine rebounds. Hayden Holcombe added eight points and six assists.
New Braunfels Christian opened the season on Saturday with a 79-66 loss to San Antonio Texas Military Institute (TMI). TMI led 32-15 after hitting seven of its eight 3s in the first eight minutes. The Wildcats cut the deficit as low as 12 in the fourth but could get no closer.
Sexton led NBCA with 22 points, while junior Boone Stamps added 19 points in the defeat.
NBCA returns to action Thursday evening for its 2019-20 home opener against San Antonio Christian.
