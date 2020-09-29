Room to roam

Canyon senior running back Jack Loos (5) sprints downfield Friday night against Medina Valley as teammate Micah Williford (21) leads the way.

 DAVID CAMPOS | Canyon Football

CASTROVILLE — Canyon refused to be denied a long-awaited win Friday night against Medina Valley.

The Cougars (1-0) dominated their 2020 season opener and left Panther Stadium in Castroville with a 28-7 victory to erase the memory of a winless 2019.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.