New Braunfels Christian Academy kicked off the 2019 postseason in style Tuesday night at home by sweeping past The Woodlands Legacy Prep Christian in three quick sets.
The Lady Cats (35-5), who received a first-round bye as a district champion, disposed of the visiting Lions by scores of 25-4, 25-4 and 25-11.
“It was such a fun environment to play in and the girls were in it to win it,” NBCA head coach Megan Dugie said. “We knew it was our last home game of the season and we wanted to play for each other. We were so focused and we played our hearts out.”
New Braunfels Christian’s victory was fueled by the attacking trio of Ellie Wineinger, Hailey Hamlett and Camdyn Doucet combined for 45 kills on the night. Wineinger tallied a team-best 16 kills, while Hamlett and Doucet contributed 15 and 14, respectively.
Senior setter Adria Galles kept the offense in rhythm by providing 58 assists. She also served up four aces for the Lady Cats.
NBCA will now prepare to take on Bryan Brazos Christian School this Saturday afternoon. The match is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at Fayetteville High School.
“Our eyes are still set for the state tournament,” Dugie said. “We’re ready to get back in the gym and get to work for what lies ahead.”
JPII outlasts Eagles
The Lady Guardians defeated Katy West Faith Academy 3-2 Tuesday night in the area round of the TAPPS Class 4A playoffs.
John Paul II (24-14) defeated the Eagles by scores of 25-20, 25-20, 22-25, 23-25 and 15-7 while receiving 14 kills and 14 digs from Emily Moon and 36 assists courtesy of Maura Asadourian.
Mia Heyburn added five aces, while the tandem of Moon and Abbey Beckwith provided three blocks apiece.
The Lady Guardians swept Waco Reicher 25-4, 25-12, 25-15 in the bi-district round and will now face either Houston St. Thomas or Austin Hill Country Christian.
