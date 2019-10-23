SAN MARCOS — Calvary Baptist fell behind early during Saturday’s contest and never fully recovered.
The Firebirds (1-5) fell 40-14 to Bastrop Tribe Consolidated despite a strong bounce-back effort in the second quarter.
Bo Moore and Roderick Tilghman rushed for 90 and 88 yards, respectively, and each posted one touchdown.
On defense, Lanz Benliro collected nine tackles, as did Moore. Each senior was praised by Syers following their final home game with the Firebirds.
“Lanz Benliro provided tough, physical blocking for our running game all night,” Syers said. “In my mind, Bo Moore goes down as possibly the greatest Firebird in the four years of our program history. His combination of intelligence, toughness and leadership are unmatched.”
Calvary Baptist’s regular season finale is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Winston School in San Antonio.
