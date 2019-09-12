On Tuesday night, Canyon and Antonian treated the crowd at the Cougar Den to a back-and-forth battle that lasted roughly two hours and 40 minutes.
When the smoke cleared, the Cougarettes (21-13 overall) had prevailed 3-2 after claiming the final set 21-19.
The visiting Lady Apaches struck for a 25-21 victory in the opening set, but Canyon evened the score with a 25-19 win in the second game. The two teams then traded victories in the third and fourth sets, with Antonian taking a 2-1 lead courtesy of its 26-24 win in game three before the Cougarettes fought back to force a decisive fifth set after posting a 29-27 triumph.
Four Canyon players — Angel Jones (19), Lauren Woitena (18), Kyla Malone (17) and Erin Jones (10) — all finished with double-digit kill totals, while Erin Jones and Victoria Fontenot dished out 37 and 23 assists, respectively. Matti Theurer notched a team-high 40 digs in the win, and the trio of Malone (20 digs), Fontenot (16 digs) and Addison Evans (13 digs) also did solid work along the back row.
At the net, Angel Jones registered five total blocks, while Haley Therien added four blocks.
Head coach Heather Sanders’ club is now set to open District 26-6A play by facing New Braunfels Friday at 6 p.m. on the road.
Canyon Lake beats Burnet in 4
FISCHER — The Lady Hawks recorded their fifth win in a row Tuesday night at home after taking care of Burnet in a four-set non-district match.
Canyon Lake (15-12 overall) was victorious by scores of 25-16, 22-25, 25-12 and 25-16.
Megan Vorhis had another stellar all-around night for head coach Kim Clemons’ team, as she provided 14 kills, six blocks and three aces against the Lady Bulldogs. Setter Cassidy Felps kept the attack in rhythm by passing out 34 assists, and libero Lainee Moses tallied 19 digs to pace the defensive effort.
Olivia Robinson also served up three aces for the Lady Hawks on Tuesday.
Canyon Lake is scheduled to host Manor Friday night at 6 p.m. in Fischer. The Lady Hawks have three matches remaining before District 28-4A competition begins on Friday, Sept. 27 with a 6 p.m. contest against the Lady Greyhounds at Boerne High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.