All good things come to an end sooner or later.
For the John Paul II boys basketball team, their record-shattering run during the 2019-20 season ended at the TAPPS Class 4A state tournament with an 87-49 loss to eventual champion The Woodlands Christian Academy. It was the same team that the Guardians fell to a season ago in the playoffs, but head coach Forrest Blackwell said his squad can once again learn from the experience of battling the best in the state with everything on the line.
“It was a great run that was ended by a greater team,” Blackwell said. “The loss we suffered to them last year made us the team we are today, and I’m confident that this loss we just endured in the state semis will make us a better team next year. These are the type of games and opponents you need to face in order to push your program to new heights.”
John Paul II finished the year with an overall record of 23-7 to set a new mark for most wins in a single season. The Guardians also got off to their best start in program history and went on to claim the District 5-4A championship before punching their ticket to state for the first time ever.
Naturally, there were some lofty accolades bestowed upon John Paul II following its outstanding season. The list was headlined by district MVP Dezmon Dudley, who also became the first Guardian to land on the TAPPS boys basketball all-state first team. Teammate Joseph Kapavik earned honorable mention at the all-state level and joined Dudley on the all-district first team as well.
Dudley, a sophomore point guard, led the team by averaging 13.6 points per game this year. Kapavik, a senior forward, was second on the team in scoring and put in 10 points per outing.
Dudley and Kapavik saw the tandem of C.J. Kowalik and Josh McGuire earn a spot on the district’s first team as well. Kowalik, a senior post, posted 9.3 points per game, while McGuire made an instant impact as a freshman by delivering 9.9 points per contest.
The Guardians also placed an additional three players — Mikey Rhoder, Connor Asadourian and Matt Cuellar — on the District 5-4A second team.
Rhoder, a junior, tallied 6.5 points per game for JPII, while Asadourian, also a junior, averaged 5.1 points per contest and also provided stellar defense. Cuellar, a sophomore, added strength near the rim and posted 4.9 points per outing for the Guardians.
John Paul II has plenty of talent due back, but Blackwell said he was glad his seniors got to make the trip to Waco for state before preparing for the next chapters of their athletic and academic careers.
“It was very important for me to send the seniors off in this type of fashion,” Blackwell said. “They have now raised the bar and expectations for those who are returning.”
