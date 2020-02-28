SAN ANTONIO — New Braunfels opened play at the San Antonio Southwest’s home tournament Thursday by picking up one win and one loss.
The Lady Unicorns (6-2) fell 5-2 to Mercedes in its opener but quickly rebounded by blanking Southwest Legacy 2-0 in the nightcap.
Pitcher Mya Hall flummoxed Legacy for six full frames and allowed just one hit in her team’s victory while striking out 14.
Lily Warren brought home both runs on a two-RBI triple in the top of the sixth inning. Kourtney Neely finished 3 for 3 and Emma Tolle was 2 for 3.
Laci Silva and Abby Gordon each drove in runs against Mercedes. Averi Cruz was handed the loss after tossing four frames.
The Lady Unicorns defeated Madison 5-4 on Monday thanks to RBIs from Bradi Hill and Bri Perez. Hall collected the win and fanned nine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.