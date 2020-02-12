The Canyon girls soccer team extended its District 26-6A winning streak to four matches Tuesday night at home after shutting out Steele 2-0.
The Cougarettes (10-1-3, 4-0-2) have now climbed into a first-place tie with New Braunfels atop the league standings.
In Tuesday’s triumph, Canyon struck twice in the first half to gain the advantage against the visiting Lady Knights. Jenna Townsley opened the scoring by depositing the ball into the back of the net in the 27th minute off a pass from teammate Sienna Garcia.
Following a save from goalkeeper Elisa Llamas moments later, the Cougarettes doubled their lead when Hayden Ritch sent home a shot past Steele keeper Lena Blake. The goal was assisted by Bianca Ruiz.
Llamas capped off the shutout in the second half by recording five more saves. She posted 10 total stops in the match.
Head coach Dustin Gold’s squad is now scheduled to head to San Marcos on Friday to battle the Lady Rattlers at 7:15 p.m.
