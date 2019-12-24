SAN ANTONIO — UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor has named Kurt Traylor as the Roadrunners’ tight ends coach.
His hire gives UTSA eight full-time assistant coaches.
Last week, Traylor named Barry Lunney Jr. as associate head coach, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, hired Daniel Da Prato (special teams coordinator), Nick Graham (cornerbacks), Julian Griffin (running backs), Jess Loepp (safeties/recruiting coordinator) and Matt Mattox (run game coordinator/offensive line) as assistant coaches and retained Rod Wright as the defensive line coach.
Traylor joins the Roadrunners after spending the last 17 years as a high school coach, including the past three seasons as the head coach at Tyler Lee High School. He guided the Raiders to 14 wins during his tenure and led the program to its first playoff appearance in five seasons in 2019.
Prior to Tyler Lee, Traylor spent 17 years as an assistant coach at Gilmer High School. He helped lead the Buckeyes to three state titles, two additional state championship game appearances and to the playoffs 16 times.
Traylor was a key part of a staff that transformed Gilmer into a perennial prep powerhouse, serving as the offensive run game coordinator, offensive line coach and offseason coordinator. During his tenure, he coached numerous all-state players, including David Snow, a U.S. Army All-American who went on to star on the offensive line at Texas.
In his first year in Gilmer, the Buckeyes recorded their first winning season since 1996 and in his second year, the Buckeyes won a district title and made their first playoff appearance since 1991. Gilmer repeated as district champions and made the playoffs again in year three.
In 2003, Gilmer posted a 13-1 record and recorded its first playoff win since 1991 while advancing to the regional final.
One year later, the Buckeyes turned in a perfect 16-0 record in winning the Class 3A State Championship. That squad was led by Class 3A Player of the Year Manuel Johnson, who went on to play wide receiver at Oklahoma and was drafted in the seventh round by the Dallas Cowboys.
Altogether the Buckeyes won state championships in 2004, 2009 and 2014, captured 14 district titles and made 16 playoff appearances.
In 2014, Gilmer posted a perfect 16-0 record en route to the Class 4A Division II State Championship. The Buckeyes boasted one of the most prolific offenses in Texas prep history, scoring 950 points in 16 games, the second-most in state history, and averaging 59.4 points and 536.1 yards per game. The Buckeyes topped 60-plus points nine times, including two 80-point performances. Gilmer also averaged 536.1 total yards per game (8,577 yards) behind a balanced 293.9 passing yards and 242.1 rushing yards per contest.
Gilmer’s two other state titles came in Class 3A in 2004 (Division II) and 2009 (Division I), before the change in class structure in Texas high school football moved the school into 4A. The Buckeyes also were state finalists in 2007, when they were the only school in the nation to boast two U.S. Army All-Americans, and 2012. Gilmer also advanced to the state semifinal round during his last two seasons (2015-16).
Traylor gained his first coaching experience on the collegiate level as a graduate assistant at Texas A&M in 2002-03.
Traylor began his coaching career as junior high football coach at West Rusk in 1995-96 before a five-year stint (1996-2000) at Jacksonville High School as the offensive line coach.
He earned his bachelor’s degree in physical education and health from Texas A&M-Commerce.
He and his wife, Katie, have four children, Allie, Rylie, Will and Kole.
