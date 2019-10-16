New Braunfels Christian Academy entered this week’s bye exactly where it wanted to be with regard to district play — unbeaten and alone at the top of the standings.
The Wildcats (6-1, 2-0) successfully defended their turf this past Friday by notching a resounding 58-28 victory against Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills on homecoming.
“Proud of the way we competed,” NBCA head coach Josh Wood said. “It wasn’t pretty, but we found a way.”
Running back Luke Bales ensured that the Wildcats’ ground game kept churning out yardage, as he ran for 174 yards and five touchdowns. Quarterback Rett Elrod was 11 of 22 passing for 227 yards and two scores, and the signal caller also ran for a TD.
Jackson Austin hauled in four passes for 124 yards and a score, while Hampton McCollum caught a 19-yard TD toss.
Defensively, Brady Hines collected an interception and the trio of Gavin Kelly (nine tackles), E.J. Easterly (eight tackles) and R.C. Skelton (eight tackles) kept the Hawks in check.
After a much-needed break, NBCA is set to return to action on Friday, Oct. 25 to host Victoria Faith Academy at 7:30 p.m.
“We are a little banged up, so it will be nice to get healthy,” Wood said.
