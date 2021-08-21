New Braunfels Christian Academy soared to a pair of non-district wins this week against St. Mary’s Hall and Shiner St. Paul.
The Lady Cats (5-4) swept St. Mary’s Hall by scores of 25-16, 25-13 and 25-16 on Tuesday and then defeated Shiner St. Paul 3-1 on Thursday. Head coach Megan Dugie’s team rallied to victory at home over St. Paul after dropping the first set 25-19 and claiming the next three by respective scores of 25-18, 25-14 and 25-22.
