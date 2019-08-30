CANYON LAKE (0-0) AT MARBLE FALLS (0-0)
Kickoff: Today, 7:30 p.m. / Mustang Stadium, 2101 Mustang Drive, Marble Falls
Last season
— Canyon Lake won 22-0.
Player spotlight
— Marble Falls senior FB Gabriel Barker’s small, yet solid stature should help the Mustangs grind out yardage with their brand new slot-T offense. The system was installed in the offseason by head coach Brian Herman, who comes to Marble Falls from Lockhart.
— Canyon Lake senior Nic Rivera returns as the most experienced playmaker on the offensive side of the ball and will be utilized as both a runner and a receiver. He’ll even be a defender as well for the Hawks to help ease the transition of a few varsity newcomers.
Outlook
— The Mustangs have joined Canyon Lake in making the switch from the spread to the run-heavy slot-T. The only difference is the Hawks have had years and years to master the system, while Marble Falls will likely need some time to get up to the proper speed. Expected to join Barker in the backfield is sophomore QB Jake Becker and senior RBs Lance Poling and Hayden Wells. On defense, the Mustangs will turn to D-linemen Sam May and Josh Whitecotton to try and slow Canyon Lake’s powerful rushing attack.
— The Hawks are reloading this season after graduating yet another large group of seniors. Head coach Charley Drum admits there were “a lot of question marks” coming into 2019, but the two scrimmages against Cuero and Leander Glenn appear to have eased some concerns about overall team speed and the lack of experience in certain areas. Drum also reports that the team made it out of the preseason with its health still intact. Sophomore DB Kolten Ramey has impressed thus far, as has junior LB/FB Derek Wiatrek. Rivera will provide game-breaking potential on offense, while QB Peyton McMullen might be able to show off his arm more often this year than during his sophomore campaign.
Coach Drum says:
— “It’s been four weeks and we finally get to play for real. Just getting to this point, with setting rosters and all of that, it will kind of be a relief when Friday night gets here. It will kind of normalize again and then we go on that 10-week stretch.”
