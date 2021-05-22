Canyon Lake’s Hunter Anderson reacts to getting tagged on second base during Game 2 in the Class 4A regional quarterfinal series against Navarro at North East Sports Park on Friday, May 21, 2021. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Canyon Lake’s Dalton Stanley catches the ball as they attempt to pick off Navarro during Game 2 in the Class 4A regional quarterfinal series at North East Sports Park on Friday, May 21, 2021. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Canyon Lake’s Tyler Pauly tags out a Navarro runner during Game 2 in the Class 4A regional quarterfinal series against Navarro at North East Sports Park on Friday, May 21, 2021. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Canyon Lake third baseman Griffin Williams reaches to catch a hit during game 2 in the Class 4A regional quarterfinal series against Navarro at North East Sports Park on Friday, May 21, 2021. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Canyon Lake’s Hunter Anderson bats during Game 2 in the Class 4A regional quarterfinal series against Navarro at North East Sports Park on Friday, May 21, 2021. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Canyon Lake’s Tanner Schultz pitches during Game 2 in the Class 4A regional quarterfinal series against Navarro at North East Sports Park on Friday, May 21, 2021. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
SAN ANTONIO — A back-and-forth series swung in Navarro’s favor during Game 2 Friday evening at North East Stadium in San Antonio, as the Panthers defeated Canyon Lake 5-2 to force a winner-take-all contest on Saturday afternoon.
The Hawks (27-8) knotted the score at 2-2 thanks to a sac fly in the top of the sixth, but Navarro struck for three runs in the bottom half of the frame to vault back into the lead.
