SAN ANTONIO — A back-and-forth series swung in Navarro’s favor during Game 2 Friday evening at North East Stadium in San Antonio, as the Panthers defeated Canyon Lake 5-2 to force a winner-take-all contest on Saturday afternoon.

The Hawks (27-8) knotted the score at 2-2 thanks to a sac fly in the top of the sixth, but Navarro struck for three runs in the bottom half of the frame to vault back into the lead.

