The Cougars’ patience paid off Friday afternoon against Steele as Canyon posted a 1-0 victory to strengthen its playoff positioning within District 26-6A.
And following the UIL’s announcement that all future matches will be postponed until after March 29, that patience will continue to be a virtue for head coach Rob Rush’s team.
The Cougars (13-4-4, 6-4-4) spent the first 68 minutes of Friday’s contest against the Knights knocking on the door of a go-ahead goal. Steele defender Cameron Hawk was sent off after receiving a red card in the first half, but even with the Knights a man down, Canyon’s opportunities proved fruitless until late in the second half.
Senior midfielder Chino Acosta finally found the back of the net in the 69th minute after he took a pass from Luke Suarez and slotted the ball home. A diving save attempt from Steele keeper Deven Smithling wasn’t enough, as the shot bounded cleanly into the lower left corner of the net.
From there, the Cougars relied on their smothering defense to secure the win. Rush said afterward it was ultimately the result he wanted, but he also admitted it wasn’t his team’s top performance.
“I was happy we won, but I told them it looked like they were playing more to survive than to win the game,” Rush said. “I don’t think Steele even took a shot on us. They played a man down for more than half the game. We should’ve played better than we played today.”
Canyon held the Knights without a true scoring chance for the duration of the match. The Cougars’ back line, which includes Jimmy Loyola, Noah Richardson and Joey Silva, had little trouble keeping Steele’s attackers at bay.
Meanwhile, Canyon’s forwards spent nearly the full 80 minutes in attack mode. Owen Feagler, Dominic Hockey, Suarez and Acosta took turns firing shots on goal, but Smithling stood tall during the opening half.
The Cougars seemed destined to take a 1-0 lead in the 20th minute after a handball in the box gave Feagler a penalty kick. The shot was well struck and sent toward the lower left corner, but Smithling recorded a diving stop to maintain the scoreless tie.
Canyon continued to apply pressure in the second half, but its first four shots all missed the mark. Then, in the 69th minute, Suarez got the ball in open space on the right side of the field and sent a perfect pass to Acosta, who provided a clinical finish.
“There were some bright spots,” Rush said. “I thought Chino Acosta had a good game and I thought Felix Braun came off the bench and was solid for us. I don’t think we played a very smart game, but we did what we had to do and there’s a chance we could clinch (playoffs).”
San Marcos played at Smithson Valley late Friday night and needed a win to stay alive in the postseason chase. A loss or tie would send the Cougars into the Class 6A playoffs.
