SAN ANTONIO — The Cougarettes blasted Veterans Memorial 16-1 Tuesday night in four innings.
Canyon (9-1, 3-1) plated 10 runs in the first inning alone and got two RBIs apiece from Harley Vestal, Hannah Crow, KK Cordero and Andrea Gutierrez during the early outburst. Kinley Naizer also brought in one run as the Cougaretes seized command.
