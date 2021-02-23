After the dust settled following a frantic final weekend of competition in District 27-6A, the Unicorns landed in the No. 2 spot and booked a bi-district playoff matchup with San Antonio Roosevelt.
New Braunfels (20-7, 8-6) endured an up-and-down run through district that saw head coach David Brawner’s team fight back from an 0-2 start to return to the Class 6A postseason. The Unicorns clinched a playoff berth after grinding out a 42-29 win over South San on senior night.
Brawner said New Braunfels’ intensity on defense has led to a more deliberate attack offensively.
“We’ve kind of shifted gears from early in the season when we were kind of free-flowing and running up and down the floor and playing with some tempo and now we’re just grinding it,” Brawner said. “We just figured out who we had to be to be successful in district. The kids have really bought into playing different and they’ve gotten better and better on the defensive end.”
After beating South San on Feb. 12, the Unicorns improved to 17-0 this season when holding their opponent under the 50-point mark.
To help capitalize on New Braunfels’ swarming defense, the scoring effort has been shouldered by several players throughout the year. Junior point guard Zach Gomez-Villanueva leads the way with his 11.9 points per game, but senior forwards Jackson Reid (11.2 points per game) and Grant Jacobs (10.5 points per game) also average double digits.
Caleb Montanez, Quintin Williams, Blake Morrow, Nick Schulte, Ward Harrell and Andrew Mitchell have also stepped up to provide key points in certain situations.
“We know who’s going to put the ball in the basket for us,” Brawner said.
Roosevelt (6-12, 4-4) finished third in District 28-6A and is led by its own big three. The senior trio of guard/forward Christian Nious-Holmes, point guard Corey Jackson and guard Elijah Nash has combined to average 36.2 points per night for the Rough Riders.
“[Jackson is] quick and can get to the rim pretty effortlessly,” Brawner said. “He’s going to give us some problems just staying in front of him. Then they’ve got a couple of guys who can really shoot it.”
Roosevelt also has a 6-foot-11 rim protector in senior Jarred Hall, and two more players — Lavon Williams and Isaiah Leal — who are averaging more than seven points per contest.
New Braunfels hopes its difficult journey through 27-6A will pay off now that it’s win-or-go-home time.
“We’ve really been playing playoff-type games for the past two months,” Brawner said. “There’s not a bad team in our district. You look at East Central finishing last, and they’re really good. We’ve played so many quality teams and won games on the road and we feel like we’re really prepared for this moment.”
The Unicorns and Rough Riders are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. tonight at North East ISD’s Littleton Gym.
(0) comments
