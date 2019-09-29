New Braunfels avoided the Lady Rattlers’ fangs Friday night at home while registering a 3-0 sweep in District 26-6A play.
The Lady Unicorns (23-15 overall) were victorious by scores of 25-12, 25-17 and 25-14 and improved to 3-2 in league play. Head coach Heather Sledge’s team is now part of a three-way tie for third place along with Smithson Valley and Steele.
In Friday’s triumph against San Marcos, Rian Millership recorded eight kills, three aces and one block, while Kendall Jeffers notched 15 digs. Ella Brunson and Lena Baumann dished out 16 and 14 assists, respectively.
Cypress Guenther posted seven kills and Brunson served up three aces, while Harleigh Mericle and Edie Welch each supplied eight digs.
New Braunfels is now set to host 26-6A leader Clemens Tuesday night at 7 p.m.
Canyon subdues Judson
The Cougarettes swept aside Judson Friday night at home by scores of 25-10, 25-12 and 25-8.
Canyon (25-14, 4-1) was led by Kyla Malone’s 11 kills in the contest. Taylor Thorpe, Victoria Fontenot and Erin Jones all kept the attack in rhythm throughout the match by supplying 11, eight and six assists, respectively.
Malone added eight digs and three aces, while Matti Theurer tallied four digs and another three aces.
Head coach Heather Sanders’ club is scheduled to travel to Cibolo this Tuesday night to take on Steele at 7 p.m.
