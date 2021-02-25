The Lady Cats secured TAPPS District 6-3A’s No. 2 playoff seed Tuesday night after outlasting Austin Hill Country Christian 50-48 in a tiebreaker contest.
New Braunfels Christian Academy led 28-10 at halftime but had to withstand a strong charge that saw Hill Country tally 38 second-half points.
NBCA was led by Sylvie Elrod’s team-high 14 points. Teammate Avery Leidy finished with 12 points, while Ellie Wineinger and Aubrey Webb each had eight.
Coach Darrin Powers’ team is set to host an opening-round playoff game Friday at 5:30 p.m. against Brazos Christian School. The contest will be part of a postseason doubleheader, with the NBCA boys playing at 7:30 p.m.
