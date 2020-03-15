SAN ANTONIO — The Cougars were well on their way to an unbeaten run through Pool 1 Friday after securing a 2-1 win over San Antonio Central Catholic when it was announced the remainder of the San Antonio Baseball Classic had been canceled due to the threat of the coronavirus.
Canyon finished 3-0 at the event and opened competition Thursday with victories against San Antonio Roosevelt (14-0) and Corpus Christi King (5-1). Head coach Jim Blair’s team is now 10-3 overall.
In Friday’s triumph, Will Canalichio supplied a walk-off RBI groundout to plate teammate Landon Pyles in the bottom of the seventh. With the game tied at 1-1, Pyles got aboard after being struck by a pitch and moved to third following back-to-back singles from Callon Farr and Chance Reisdorph.
Reliever Garrett Thiele picked up the win after working the final inning and holding Central Catholic hitless while striking out one. Michael Bassett got the start and tossed six strong innings despite getting a no decision. The right-hander gave up an unearned run on two hits and fanned six.
Canalichio hurled a four-inning shutout against Roosevelt to open the event on Thursday. The southpaw surrendenered just one hit and tallied seven punchouts while getting plenty of run support along the way.
Canalichio helped his own cause by going 3 for 3 with three RBIs and Damian Carreon went 2 for 3 with three runs scored and one RBI. Pyles, Farr, Austin Stracener, Robby Lopez and Blake Hollingshead each drove in a run as well.
Canyon added a 5-1 win over King in Thursday’s nightcap, which saw Carreon drove in two and the tandem of Farr and Pyles each record one RBI. Ethan Garcia collected the win after spelling starter Sean Villanueva in the bottom of the third and throwing the last four frames.
Rangers win finale on Friday
SPRING BRANCH — Smithson Valley overcame a 3-0 deficit to upend San Antonio Churchill 7-5 Friday before the San Antonio Baseball Classic was ultimately cut short.
The Rangers (11-3) went 3-0 at the event and were poised to take first in Pool 5 while playing on their home field.
In the finale, head coach Chad Koehl’s squad knotted the game with three runs in the bottom of the fourth and added another three in the fifth. Churchill pulled closer after plating two in the top of the sixth, but Kasen Wells provided an RBI single in the bottom half of the frame to add some insurance.
From there, relievers Greyson Havens and Caden Norman closed the book on the triumph. Norman got the last out to earn the save with a pair of Chargers on base.
Starter Brandon Taylor went 5 1/3 innings and gave up five runs — four earned — on eight hits while striking out four.
NB collects one win at event
SAN ANTONIO — The Unicorns were 1-2 while competing at the abbreviated San Antonio Classic Thursday and Friday.
New Braunfels (7-6 overall) took down San Antonio MacArthur 5-3 in its opener and dropped consecutive games to site host Alamo Heights and Harlingen by respective scores of 10-5 and 6-4.
During the victory over the Brahmas, Ryan Woodward plated the go-ahead run in the top of the fifth on an error and Clay Coronado followed with an RBI double to put the Unicorns up 4-2. Myles Miller capped the frame with an RBI single.
Zach Garcia got the victory from the mound after he tossed four innings and allowed three earned runs on six hits while notching three punchouts. Jake Herrera collected the final two outs to earn the save.
Highlights from New Braunfels’ final two contests include Kolter Rickerson, who went 2 for 4 with a pair of RBIs in the loss to Alamo Heights, and Woodward, who was 3 for 4 against Harlingen. Dylan Schriewer and Carl Witherell each tallied two hits in the finale.
