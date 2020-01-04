BUDA — The Canyon boys soccer team swept a doubleheader Friday at the Rebel Cup to improve to 3-0 on the young season.
The Cougars throttled Corpus Christi Miller 7-0 in their opener at Lehman High School and then added a narrow 2-1 triumph over San Antonio Johnson in the nightcap at Hays High School.
In the win over Miller, Luke Suarez recorded a hat trick with three goals. The first was unassisted and the second and third tallies came as a result of passes from Owen Feagler and Isaac Hawkins, respectively.
Suarez also assisted on Peyton Foytik’s goal in the 16th minute. Frankie Guillen, Felix Braun and Javier Tavera all found the back of the net for Canyon as well. Additional assists were provided by Tavera, Joey Silva and Max Batterton.
Goalkeeper Jio Lopez made three saves in 70 minutes to record his first shutout of the year.
Against Johnson, Suarez notched the tying goal in the first half off a pass from Silva and later set up Zeke Atampi’s game winner in the 55th minute.
Lopez added six more saves in the triumph over the Jaguars.
The Cougars won their pool and have advanced to the tournament championship against Katy Mayde Creek today at noon at Shelton Stadium in Buda.
Cougarettes move to 2-0
SPRING BRANCH — The Canyon girls registered a 4-0 shutout against Hutto Friday at the Smithson Valley Ranger Classic.
Head coach Dustin Gold’s squad blanked San Antonio MacArthur 3-0 on Thursday.
In the win over the Lady Hippos, Hayden Ritch, Sienna Garcia, Serena Ruiz and Bianca Ruiz all tallied goals. Ritch also supplied two assists, while Garcia finished with one.
Goalie Elisa Llamas only needed to corral one save during Friday’s victory.
