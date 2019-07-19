After a season away from West Texas A&M in 2018, New Braunfels alum Brittany Cruz made her triumphant return to the Lady Buffs this year and raked in some very impressive accolades.
The junior outfielder was named to the All-Lone Star Conference (LSC) third team and was selected by West Texas A&M as its Female Comeback Athlete of the Year.
Cruz shined for the Lady Buffs during the 2019 campaign, as she batted .296 while also compiling 33 RBIs, nine home runs, eight doubles and one triple. The former Lady Unicorn also earned 14 walks and was second on her team in stolen bases with seven.
Cruz was more than just a threat from the plate, though, as she took home Golden Glove honors from the Lone Star Conference after registering 70 putouts and six assists with just two errors while posting a fielding percentage of .974.
The accolades are nothing new for Cruz, who was named the Lone Star Conference Freshman of the Year in 2016 while also landing on the All-LSC second team and the D2CCA All-South Central Region first team. She also made program history in her first year on campus by becoming just the second Lady Buff to ever be selected as an All-American.
Back in her high school days, Cruz was a four-time all-district choice for the Lady Unicorns under head coach Andy Schmid. Cruz is a former district Newcomer of the Year and an area all-star selection.
West Texas A&M went 32-15 in 2019 and was the No. 4 seed in the NCAA Division II South Central Regional, but it just underwent a coaching shakeup. In May, former coach Candace Abrams resigned her position, but the Lady Buffs have since found a new leader in Michael Mook.
He’ll inherit one of the top offenses in all of Division II, as the Lady Buffs finished first in the nation in home runs, slugging percentage and on-base percentage. Mook comes to Canyon, Texas from Valley City, North Dakota as the former head coach at Valley City State University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.