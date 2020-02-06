SAN ANTONIO — New Braunfels Christian found itself on the short end of the battle for the District 4-3A title Tuesday night, falling to Castle Hills 41-36 on the road.
The Wildcats (20-13, 6-2) led by five at the half but watched the lead slip away when the Eagles posted a 15-6 third period surge.
“We lost our poise and forgot the game plan early in the second half,” NBCA head coach Tony Brubaker said. “Give them credit though as they outplayed us after the break.”
Elijah Sexton was the only Wildcat in double figures with 15 points and 17 rebounds. Kenneth Williams led the Eagles with 13 points, while two others scored 12.
NBCA fought back in the second half after trailing by four after three quarters. They tied the scored at 33-all with just under two minutes to go, but Castle Hills answered and never gave up the lead again. The Wildcats shot just 33 percent from the floor and made just three of seven free throws, while Castle Hills shot 31 percent from the floor but converted eight of 16 tries from the line.
“Getting to the line was big for us tonight and we did not get it done,” Brubaker said. “They did and that was the difference.”
The Wildcats outrebounded the Eagles 39-31 but committed 15 turnovers compared to nine for the home team.
New Braunfels Christian Academy was coming off of a 52-36 home win over Sacred Heart of Halletsville last Friday night.
In that contest, both Hayden Holcombe and Sexton led the way with 17 points. The Wildcats built a 40-35 lead after three quarters and closed things out in style by outscoring Sacred Heart 12-1 in the final stanza.
NBCA will travel to the valley to take on Juan Diego Academy of Mission on Tuesday, Feb. 18 in its first playoff game. Tipoff is slated for 6 p.m.
