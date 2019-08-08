The 2019 Greater New Braunfels Junior City Golf Championship recently concluded by crowning four individual champions.
Following the event at Landa Park Golf Course, Lucky Boonsrirat and Hanna Bullard emerged as the high school boys and girls champions, respectively. Zacharia Johanson and Presley Bolado won the boys and girls middle school city titles.
Boonsrirat shot a two-round total of 150 to outpace runner-up Jackson Bowen by seven shots. Caleb Hudson came in third after carding a total of 165.
Bullard’s 149 was 10 shots better than second-place finisher Johnna Johanson. Emily Windrow came in third (169).
Zacharia Johanson’s 80 allowed him to finish first in the middle school boys division. Bolado fired a 91 to take first in the girls middle school division.
