After going more than two years without a victory against their chief rivals, the Unicorns broke through for a 2-1 triumph against Canyon Friday night at Cougar Stadium.
New Braunfels (7-5-3, 4-2-2) appeared on its way to a relatively drama-free win while holding a two-goal lead late in the match, but the Cougars’ Luke Suarez sent a missile into the top portion of the net to slice the Unicorns’ lead in half with just 6:18 left to play.
Canyon (10-3-3, 3-2-3) got one final look at the net, but Isaac Hawkins’ shot was easily saved by New Braunfels goalkeeper Torin Marrou. From there, the Unicorns’ defense kept the Cougars at bay and successfully bled the final few minutes off the clock as the visitors secured an important victory to open the second round of District 26-6A matches.
“We’ve talked all season about being able to put a complete game together and tonight that’s what they did,” New Braunfels head coach Jimmy Bryant said of his team. “In a rivalry game like this, you never know what you’re going to get. They came focused, they came ready and I’m super proud of them.”
The two teams began the match looking to gain a bit of momentum through controlling possession, but the Unicorns began to forge ahead and create solid chances thanks to the play of Dylan Navarijo in the midfield.
A cross by Navarijo that was sent toward the face of the goal was snared by Canyon keeper Jio Lopez in the 15th minute, and four minutes later, the Cougars committed a costly giveaway that gave Navarijo another opportunity. This time, New Braunfels cashed in as Navarijo gained control deep in Canyon’s zone and flicked the ball out wide to Christian Rodgers, who immediately boomed a shot past Lopez and into the back of the net.
“Dylan leads our team in assists and he’s always there to find the open man,” Bryant said. “Sure enough, he laid a perfect pass to Christian, who was able to finish the beautiful goal.”
Canyon got several chances to equalize the match prior to intermission, but shots from Christian Wedgwood, Owen Feagler and Suarez late in the half either sailed high, were deflected wide or ended up being cradled harmlessly by Marrou.
The Cougars saw Feagler get a chance to finish a loose ball in open space in the 43rd minute, but the shot was high and carried over the crossbar.
From there, the Unicorns started to dictate the pace of play and began to sprint forward on the attack. Lopez saved back-to-back shots by Jordan Beltran and Navarijo, but a loose ball in traffic found the foot of Jorge Althayde moments later before the senior turned and pinballed a shot off the far left post.
The ball had just enough juice left after caroming off the woodwork to skid across the line and give New Braunfels a 2-0 edge with roughly 26 minutes remaining.
“We kind of knocked it around a bit, but he was there to finish,” Bryant said. “They’re attacking now, whereas we were kind of tentative early in the season.”
Althayde’s tally dropped Canyon into a frustrating 2-0 deficit that it nearly rebounded from after Suarez calmly finished a free kick in the 74th minute. However, it was ultimately too little and too late for the Cougars.
“We struggled clearing the ball twice and got burned by it,” Canyon head coach Rob Rush said. “(New Braunfels) played well and took advantage of our mistakes. Good teams do that.
“I told the boys if we played as well as we did the first 10 minutes of second half, and as hard as we played the final 10 minutes, we would be a really dangerous team.”
Lopez kept his team in contention for the majority of the evening and tallied 14 saves in the match. Marrou finished with nine saves for the Unicorns.
Both teams will continue to jockey for playoff positioning down the stretch as the 26-6A schedule heads into its final month. Canyon is scheduled to return to action Tuesday night at Smithson Valley, while New Braunfels is slated to host East Central Tuesday at Unicorn Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.