SCHERTZ — The Lady Rangers were unable to halt Clemens’ District 26-6A winning streak Tuesday night on the road.
Smithson Valley (21-15, 4-4) fell by scores of 25-21, 25-21 and 25-12 as the Lady Buffs improved to 33-4 overall and 8-0 in district play.
No statistics for the Lady Rangers were available.
Head coach Courtney Patton’s team is now tied with New Braunfels for fourth place in the 26-6A standings with seven matches remaining in the regular season. Smithson Valley will prepare to host Comal ISD rival Canyon Friday night at 7 p.m.
Lady Hawks fall in 5
FREDERICKSBURG — Canyon Lake battled the Lady Billies to the bitter end on Tuesday night, but Fredericksburg escaped with a 3-2 win at home.
The Lady Hawks (19-14, 2-2) fell by scores of 17-25, 27-25, 19-25, 25-17 and 16-14 despite receiving 14 kills, four blocks and three aces from Caroline Kullberg in the match.
Cassidy Felps added 30 assists for Canyon Lake, while Lainee Moses delivered 30 digs from her libero spot.
The Lady Hawks are currently in third place in the District 28-4A standings with one contest left in the first half of league play. Head coach Kim Clemons’ club is scheduled to hit the road on Friday for a 6 p.m. clash against Bandera.
