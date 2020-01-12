The Canyon girls basketball team erased a 14-5 deficit after the first quarter and came all the way back to defeat Clemens 36-34 Friday night at home in District 26-6A competition.
The Cougarettes (16-9, 2-3) began their rally in the second period by outscoring the visiting Lady Buffs 13-7. With Clemens’ lead down to a manageable three points, Canyon later tied the game heading into the fourth quarter and vaulted ahead late to steal an important 26-6A triumph.
The tandem of Kirsten Zaruba (11 points) and Chayse Goetz (10 points) led the way offensively for head coach Zeb Burleson’s Cougarettes. Kyla Malone added five points, while Kirstyn Drum and Emery Black each tallied four apiece.
Chanler McFarland provided two in the win for Canyon, which is now scheduled to host East Central Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Coogs suffer setback
SCHERTZ — The Canyon boys fell 75-47 Friday night against Clemens in Schertz.
The Cougars (7-14, 0-3) trailed 19-7 after the opening period and were unable to recover going forward.
Connor Creel (eight points) and Sal Shepherd (seven points) were the top scorers for Canyon, while Josh Malone chipped in six.
The Cougars are now scheduled to take on East Central Tuesday night in San Antonio.
