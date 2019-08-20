The Pan American Golf Association recently held its 62nd National Convention and Tournament in Dallas. The week-long event is for the entire family with juniors having a tournament followed by an open tournament for Men, Women, Seniors and Super Seniors. The New Braunfels chapter is one of 39 spread over 9 states and was reestablished in 1998. Since then the group has contributed to the local community by giving scholarships and other civic donations. Here are some winners and pictures from last week sent from National Pan American Golf Association President, Rafael Nanez II.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.