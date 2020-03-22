SPRING BRANCH — The Lady Rangers challenged for the District 26-6A title this past season while establishing themselves as an up-and-coming power in the San Antonio area.
New head coach Matthew Sutherland saw his squad start the season by winning 13 of its first 15 games, including an 11-game winning streak that stretched from Nov. 16 to Dec. 6. Smithson Valley continued to roll as District 26-6A play began by claiming each of their first five league contests.
The Lady Rangers’ average margin of victory in those games was 19 points.
The schedule then ramped up with back-to-back matchups against Judson and Steele, which both resulted in setbacks. However, Smithson Valley rebounded with another five consecutive 26-6A wins to remain in the thick of the district title conversation.
Ultimately, Judson reigned supreme yet again and also successfully defended its Region IV-6A crown. The Lady Rangers faced off against Steele in a second-place tiebreaker, which the Lady Knights won at Seguin High School.
Smithson Valley then opened the playoffs with a rematch against Austin Westlake, which used a 25-0 run to exact a bit of revenge following last season’s bi-district loss to the Lady Rangers.
All in all, it was a solid year for Smithson Valley, which received its fair share of acclaim from the district level as well. The team’s list of honorees was highlighted by junior point guard Trinity Garrett, who was named the 26-6A Defensive MVP in unanimous fashion.
Garrett enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2019-20 and was an impact player on both ends of the floor. In addition to tallying a team-high 81 steals, Garrett provided 10.4 points per game and recorded 103 assists to lead her team in that category as well.
The Lady Rangers placed three performers — sophomore Gabby Elliott, senior Anika McGarity and senior Tanyse Moehrig — on the 26-6A first team.
Elliott, a forward/post, stepped up to lead the team in points per game this season with 13.2 and also pulled down 6.5 rebounds per game in addition to blocking a team-best 34 shots. McGarity, a forward, stuffed the stat sheet by averaging 11.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.3 steals per contest. Moehrig, a post, tallied 9.2 points per outing and also led her team in rebounds with 245 total.
Smithson Valley senior guard/forward Brianna Grell was an all-district second team choice after putting in 6.0 points, 3.9 boards, 2.2 assists and 1.1 steals per contest.
The Lady Rangers also saw eight team members earn academic all-district honors. Garrett, Elliott, Corrine Levy, Morgan Abbott, Valkyrie Myklebust and Raina Peavy represented the players, while student managers Madilyn Ruffino and Lina Williams also made the cut.
Smithson Valley finished the season with an overall record of 27-8 and was 11-3 within 26-6A.
