WIMBERLEY — Canyon Lake wrapped up its annual trip to Wimberley’s Tex-Fest Tournament with a 3-3 record following a pair of losses and a win on Saturday.
After going 2-1 on Friday, the Lady Hawks (3-5 overall) kicked off the final day of competition with a 12-25, 25-19, 25-23 triumph over Melissa before dropping back-to-back contests against Stephenville and Pieper Ranch to cap the event. Head coach Kim Clemons’ squad lost 25-18, 25-18 to Stephenville and 25-22, 25-21 to Pieper Ranch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.