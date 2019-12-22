SPRING BRANCH — The Lady Rangers won their fourth straight game Friday night at home after accelerating past New Braunfels 69-49 in District 26-6A competition.
Smithson Valley (17-3, 2-0) also remained unbeaten in league play, while the Lady Unicorns fell to 11-6 overall and 0-2 in 26-6A.
In Friday’s contest, the Lady Rangers took a 26-17 lead into the half and erupted for 43 more points in the final two quarters to seal the win.
Gabby Elliott provided a team-high 18 points for Smithson Valley and also pulled down six rebounds, while the duo of Trinity Garrett and Tanyse Moehrig each put in 13 points for the Lady Rangers. Garrett posted six assists and four steals as well, while teammate Anika McGarity notched eight rebounds, seven points, five steals and three assists.
New Braunfels’ Kailee Mulkey led all scorers with her 19 points in the contest. Meredith Sherrerd added eight points and Abigail Mendieta finished with six in the setback.
Head coach Jamie Moore’s Lady Unicorns are scheduled to take part in the Boerne ISD Tournament this coming Dec. 27 and 28, while Smithson Valley returns to action to host a non-district battle against Laredo United South on Dec. 28 at 2:30 p.m.
