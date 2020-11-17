BUDA — Canyon steamrolled Lehman 49-7 Friday night at Shelton Stadium after rolling up an impressive 516 yards of total offense against the Lobos.
The Cougars (6-1, 3-1) ran the ball 41 times for 335 yards and also passed for 181 while notching a blowout win on the road. Head coach Joe Lepsis’ team is currently tied with Seguin for third place in the District 12-5A-I standings, but Canyon appears to have the inside track to the league’s No. 2 playoff seed.
